The top 10 books on the Apple Store

1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

2. Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica – 9781488073960 – (Park Row Books)

3. Zero Fail by Carol Leonnig – 9780399589027 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. To Selena, with Love by Chris Perez – 9781101580264 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir – 9780593135211 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren – 9781982123970 – (Gallery Books)

7. That Summer by Jennifer Weiner – 9781501133565 – (Atria Books)

8. Chaser by Charity Ferrell – 9781952496066 – (Charity Ferrell)

9. Shielding Devyn by Susan Stoker – No ISBN Available – (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

10. Sooley by John Grisham – 9780385547710 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

