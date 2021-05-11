CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 books…

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 12:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

2. 21st Birthday by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780759555693 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir – 9780593135211 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story by Michael Lewis – 9780393881561 – (W. W. Norton & Company)

5. Sooley by John Grisham – 9780385547710 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Killing the Mob by Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard – 9781250273666 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. A Gambling Man by David Baldacci – 9781538719664 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. The Newcomer by Mary Kay Andrews – 9781250256935 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. Ocean Prey by John Sandford – 9780593087039 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Congress calls for workforce safety plans for agencies, reskilling oversight and more

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up