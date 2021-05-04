The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. Sooley by John Grisham – 9780385547710 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing…

1. Sooley by John Grisham – 9780385547710 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. 21st Birthday by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780759555693 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Finding Ashley by Danielle Steel – 9781984821478 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. A Gambling Man by David Baldacci – 9781538719664 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Shadow and Bone Trilogy by Leigh Bardugo – 9781627799546 – (Henry Holt and Co. (BYR))

6. Ocean Prey by John Sandford – 9780593087039 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. What Happened to You? by Bruce D. Perry & Oprah Winfrey – 9781250223210 – (Flatiron Books)

8. Could Have Been Us by Corinne Michaels – 9781942834571 – (BAAE Inc)

9. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell – 9780316296939 – (Little, Brown and Company)

10. Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo – 9780805097108 – (Henry Holt and Co. (BYR))

