CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to lift most restrictions May 21 | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 books…

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 1:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Sooley by John Grisham – 9780385547710 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. 21st Birthday by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780759555693 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Finding Ashley by Danielle Steel – 9781984821478 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. A Gambling Man by David Baldacci – 9781538719664 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Shadow and Bone Trilogy by Leigh Bardugo – 9781627799546 – (Henry Holt and Co. (BYR))

6. Ocean Prey by John Sandford – 9780593087039 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. What Happened to You? by Bruce D. Perry & Oprah Winfrey – 9781250223210 – (Flatiron Books)

8. Could Have Been Us by Corinne Michaels – 9781942834571 – (BAAE Inc)

9. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell – 9780316296939 – (Little, Brown and Company)

10. Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo – 9780805097108 – (Henry Holt and Co. (BYR))

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More schools will offer continuing education to federal employees at lower price

GSA claims success of TDR pilot, but industry experts not sold

Pentagon preparing sole-source contract to replace Defense Travel System

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up