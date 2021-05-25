MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 2:27 PM

Nonfiction

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. The Riddle of Emmon Bodfish by Paul Holes, Peter McDonnell and Josh Sanburn, narrated by Paul Holes and Jim Clemente (Audible Original)

3. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry, narrated by the authors (Macmillan Audio)

4. Zero Fail by Carol Leonnig, narrated by the author and Maggi-Meg Reed (Random House Audio)

5. Yearbook by Seth Rogen, narrated by the author and full cast (Random House Audio)

6. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Noise by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein, narrated by Jonathan Todd Ross (Random House Audio)

8. Winning by Tim S. Grover and Shari Wenk, narrated by Pete Simonelli (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

10. Unf–k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

Fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Private Player by Louise Bay, performed by Shane East and Clare Corbett (Audible Originals)

4. He Who Fights with Monsters 2 by Shirtaloon, narrated by Heath Miller (Podium Audio)

5. Shifters in the Night by Molly Harper, performed by Amanda Ronconi and Jonathan Davis (Audible Originals)

6. The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett by Annie Lyons, narrated by Nicolette McKenzie (HarperAudio)

7. Wrong Alibi by Christina Dodd, narrated by Vanessa Johansson (Harlequin Audio)

8. The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian, narrated by Johanna Parker (Blackstone Publishing)

9. Seven Perfect Things by Catherine Ryan Hyde, narrated Christa Lewis, Ryan Burke and Jess Nahikian (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig, narrated by Carey Mulligan (Penguin Audio)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

