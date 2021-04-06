CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: What to know about J&J vaccine | Montgomery Co. approves summer camp rules | Get a ride to Annapolis vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 4:54 PM

Movies US charts:

1. The Vault

2. Promising Young Woman

3. Wonder Woman 1984

4. News of the World

5. Raya and the Last Dragon

6. 10 Things I Hate About You

7. The Croods: A New Age

8. White Chicks

9. The Father

10. Chaos Walking

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Promising Young Woman

2. The Father

3. Our Friend

4. The Passion of the Christ

5. Napoleon Dynamite

6. Six Minutes to Midnight

7. Minari

8. Willy’s Wonderland

9. What We Do In the Shadows

10. Shiva Baby

