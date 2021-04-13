CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Look inside Tysons mass vaccination site | Md. factory halts vaccine production | DC to offer testing at libraries | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 1:11 PM

Movies US charts:

1. Wonder Woman 1984

2. Synchronic

3. Promising Young Woman

4. City of Lies

5. News of the World

6. Raya and the Last Dragon

7. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

8. The Vault

9. The Illusionist

10. The Croods: A New Age

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Promising Young Woman

2. Shiva Baby

3. Minari

4. The Father

5. Willy’s Wonderland

6. My Salinger Year

7. Moffie

8. Our Friend

9. Six Minutes to Midnight

10. Roe V. Wade

