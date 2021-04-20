CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 3:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Movies US charts:

1. Nobody

2. Promising Young Woman

3. City of Lies

4. The Courier (2021)

5. News of the World

6. Wonder Woman 1984

7. Breach

8. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

9. Raya and the Last Dragon

10. Six Days, Seven Nights

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Promising Young Woman

2. Minari

3. The Father

4. Monday

5. Shiva Baby

6. Willy’s Wonderland

7. The Grand Budapest Hotel

8. Honeydew

9. Birdman

10. Held

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

Pentagon now using direct-hire authorities for a third of its cyber workforce

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

Biden to outline 'American Family Plan' at address to joint session of Congress

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up