The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts:
1. Nobody
2. Promising Young Woman
3. City of Lies
4. The Courier (2021)
5. News of the World
6. Wonder Woman 1984
7. Breach
8. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
9. Raya and the Last Dragon
10. Six Days, Seven Nights
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Promising Young Woman
2. Minari
3. The Father
4. Monday
5. Shiva Baby
6. Willy’s Wonderland
7. The Grand Budapest Hotel
8. Honeydew
9. Birdman
10. Held
