The top 10 books on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

April 27, 2021, 12:19 PM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout – 9781952457241 – (Blue Box Press)

2. A Gambling Man by David Baldacci – 9781538719664 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Ocean Prey by John Sandford – 9780593087039 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. State of Affairs by Marie Force – 9781952793165 – (HTJB, Inc.)

5. BatmanFortnite: Zero Point (2021) #1 by Christos Gage & Reilly Brown – No ISBN Available – (DC Comics)

6. The Right Path by Nora Roberts – 9781250775948 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. Lover Unveiled by J.R. Ward – 9781501195143 – (Gallery Books)

8. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. Just One Night by Carly Phillips – 9781954166905 – (CP Publishing)

10. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig – 9780525559481 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

