CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens | DC clarifies mask guidance | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 audiobooks…

The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press

April 27, 2021, 12:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nonfiction

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Broken Horses by Brandi Carlile, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. Beginner’s Mind by Yo-Yo Ma, performed by the author (Audible Originals)

4. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Welcome to My Panic by Billie Joe Armstrong, performed by the author (Audible Originals)

6. A Promised Land by Barack Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. Unf–k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

10. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

Fiction

1. In Her Tracks by Robert Dugoni, narrated by Emily Sutton-Smith (Brilliance Audio)

2. A Gambling Man by David Baldacci, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini and Brittany Pressley (Grand Central Publishing)

3. The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout, narrated by Stina Nielsen (Brilliance Audio)

4. Pause by Kylie Scott, performed by Andi Arndt (Audible Originals)

5. Lost Children by Francesca Lia Block, performed by Lauren Singerman (Audible Originals)

6. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan (Macmillan Audio)

7. The Terminal List by Jack Carr, narrated by Ray Porter (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. The Devil’s Hand by Jack Carr, narrated by Ray Porter (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Sweet Talk by Cara Bastone, performed by Lidia Dornet and Chris Brinkley (Audible Originals)

10. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig, narrated by Carey Mulligan (Penguin Audio)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Calls to move military sexual assault cases to independent prosecutors reach a boiling point 

Sen. Hassan’s technical fix of MGT Act is a major step to overhaul latest IT modernization challenges

USPS opts for reduction in force for non-union employees in agency restructuring's final phase

Pentagon thinks it might pass a financial audit by 2028

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up