The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Upon Reflection by Sting, performed by the author (Audible Originals)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Revelation by Russell Brand, performed by the author (Audible Originals)

5. A Promised Land by Barack Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

7. We’ve Got Answers by Charlamagne Tha God, performed by the author, James Altucher and special guests (Audible Originals)

8. How to Train Your Mind by Chris Bailey, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

9. Unf—k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

Fiction

1. The Other Emily by Dean Koontz, narrated by MacLeod Andrews (Brilliance Audio)

2. The Coldest Case: A Black Book Audio Drama by James Patterson, Aaron Tracy and Ryan Silbert, performed by Aaron Paul, Krysten Ritter, Nathalie Emmanuel, Beau Bridges and full cast (Audible Originals)

3. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan (Macmillan Audio)

4. The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien, narrated by Rob Inglis (Recorded Books)

5. The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien, narrated by Rob Inglis (Recorded Books)

6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig, narrated by Carey Mulligan (Penguin Audio)

7. The Return of the King by J.R.R. Tolkien, narrated by Rob Inglis (Recorded Books)

8. The Two Towers by J.R.R. Tolkien, narrated by Rob Inglis (Recorded Books)

9. Inflame by Dakota Krout, narrated by Luke Daniels (Mountaindale Press)

10. 1984 by George Orwell, narrated by Simon Prebble (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

