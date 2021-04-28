CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Leslie Jones to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards next month

The Associated Press

April 28, 2021, 8:01 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian-actor Leslie Jones will take the stage as host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards next month.

The network announced Wednesday that Jones will host the awards, which will air live on May 16 from Los Angeles. The awards show celebrates the best moments in movies and television over the past year.

The Emmy-nominated Leslie is currently the host and executive producer of ABC’s “Supermarket Sweep” and appeared in “Coming 2 America,” which is streaming on Amazon Prime. She also hosted the BET Awards in 2017.

Previous Movie & TV Awards hosts include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and Adam DeVine.

Last week, MTV announced that Disney Plus series “WandaVision” leads the awards with five nominations. Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” and Amazon’s “The Boys” each scored four nominations.

A day after the Movie & TV Awards, MTV will air the inaugural Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED on May 17. The show will recognize the best moments in reality television.

