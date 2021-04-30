CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 6:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; retired Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House chief of staff Ron Klain; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House senior adviser Anita Dunn; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Cindy McCain, widow of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

Senators growing frustrated with SSA's closed offices, pandemic workarounds

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up