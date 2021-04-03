CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Hospitalizations rising among young people | Expert dismisses 'vaccine passport' worries | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 2:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.; retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honore, who led a review of Capitol security after the Jan. 6 riot.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Buttigieg; Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.; Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers; Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.; Jonathan Nez, president of the Navajo Nation; Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of Rio Grande Valley.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Blunt, Osterholm; Brian Deese, director of the White House’s National Economic Council.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up