CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Arlington woman gives back | Baltimore sees rise in cases | Rare to be infected after vaccination: CDC | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » Disneyland Avengers Campus gets…

Disneyland Avengers Campus gets June debut after long delay

The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 7:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Avengers, reassemble!

Disneyland said Thursday that its new Avengers Campus will debut on June 4, nearly a year after originally planned.

The new section of the Anaheim Park that merges Marvel heroes into the Magic Kingdom had been set to open last July, but was upended by the long pandemic closure.

The park itself is scheduled to reopen April 30, with coronavirus restrictions in place, after a shutdown of more than a year.

The Avengers Campus includes a Spider-Man attraction that allows riders to sling webs with their bare hands, and gives guests a chance to team up with Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

‘What caused this?’ State Department reinvigorates task force on ‘Havana Syndrome’

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up