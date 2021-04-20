CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Chicken Soup for the Soul will soon be served to kids

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 8:18 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The multimillion-selling Chicken Soup for the Soul franchise is reaching for a younger demographic.

Chicken Soup for the Soul has reached a partnership with the children’s publisher Charlesbridge for two new series of books, the two publishers announced Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Babies will be for babies and toddlers, up to age 3, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Kids will be for ages 4-7.

The new project launches Sept. 21 with four books: the board books “Everyone Shares (Except Cat)” and “Everyone Says Please (Except Cat)” and the picture books “The Sunshine Squad: Discovering What Makes You Special” and “Sophie and the Tiny Dognapping: A Book About Doing the Right Thing,”

“When we decided it was time to work with a children’s publisher, Charlesbridge was my first choice. I’m thrilled with the first books in the Chicken Soup for the Soul Kids and Babies series,” Amy Newmark, editor-in-chief and publisher of Chicken Soup for the Soul, said in a statement. “They impart values in such a delightful way. How great is it that kids will be amused and entertained while they absorb the life lessons their parents and grandparents want to share with them!”

Charlesbridge publisher Yolanda Scott said the two companies share common goals.

“Our mission to create lifelong readers and learners dovetails perfectly with the Chicken Soup for the Soul vision of making the world a better place one story at a time,” she said in a statement. “Today’s parents grew up with the original series, and we look forward to bringing Chicken Soup for the Soul’s positive and inclusive storytelling to the next generation.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

