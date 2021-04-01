CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. facing J&J dosage shortfall | DC approves some fans Capital One Arena | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 12:06 PM

1. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

2. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” by Marilyn Sadler (Random House Books for Young Readers)

3. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

5. “Double Jeopardy” by Stuart Wood (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” by Alice Schertle (HMH Books for Young Readers)

7. “The Other Emily” by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)

8. “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” by Adam Wallace (Sourcebooks Jabberwocky)

9. “The Bounty” by Janet Evanovich and Steve Hamilton (Atria Books)

10. “The Consequences of Fear” by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)

11. “Win” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

13. “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

14. “Later” by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)

15. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

16. “Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure” by James Dean (HarperFestival)

17. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

18. “How to Do the Work” by Nicole LePera (HarperWave)

19. “Biscuit’s Pet & Play Easter” by Alyssa Satin Capucilli, Rose Mary Berlin and Pat Schories (HarperFestival)

20. “Eat Better, Feel Better” by Giada De Laurentiis (Rodale)

21. “The Code Breaker” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

22. “The Palm Beach Murders” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

23. “I Love You to the Moon and Back” by Amelia Hepworth (Tiger Tales)

24. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

25. “God Gave Us Easter” by Lisa Tawn Bergren (WaterBrook Press)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

