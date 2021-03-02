CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 12:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Movies US charts:

1. The Croods: A New Age

2. Greenland

3. Wrong Turn (2021)

4. Monster Hunter

5. Silk Road

6. Tenet

7. Minari

8. The Swordsman

9. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

10. Let Him Go

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Minari

2. Blithe Spirit

3. Promising Young Woman

4. The Dissident

5. The Vigil

6. Black Bear

7. No Man’s Land

8. Willy’s Wonderland

9. Countdown to Disclosure: The Secret Technology Behind the Space Force

10. As Long as We Both Shall Live

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up