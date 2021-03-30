CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
The top 10 books on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 11:44 AM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Double Jeopardy by Stuart Woods – 9780593188408 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Bounty by Janet Evanovich & Steve Hamilton – 9781982157159 – (Atria Books)

3. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

4. The Palm Beach Murders by James Patterson – 9781538750049 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Win by Harlan Coben – 9781538748268 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Near Dark by Brad Thor – 9781982104085 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

7. Cherished by Helen Hardt – 9781642632682 – (Waterhouse Press)

8. The Liar’s Wife by Samantha Hayes – 9781786816689 – (Bookouture)

9. The Consequences of Fear by Jacqueline Winspear – 9780062868039 – (Harper)

10. The Red Book by David Ellis & James Patterson – 9780316499422 – (Little, Brown and Company)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

