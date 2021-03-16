The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. Fast Ice by Clive Cussler & Graham Brown – 9780593327876…

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Fast Ice by Clive Cussler & Graham Brown – 9780593327876 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson – 9781982115876 – (Simon & Schuster)

4. Dark Sky by C. J. Box – 9780525538288 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Later by Stephen King – 9781789096507 – (Titan)

6. 2034 by Admiral James Stavridis, USN & Elliot Ackerman – 9781984881267 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Life After Death by Sister Souljah – 9781982139155 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

8. Private Property by Skye Warren – 9781645960553 – (Book Beautiful)

9. The Affair by Danielle Steel – 9781984821416 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. The Rose Code by Kate Quinn – 9780062943484 – (William Morrow Paperbacks)

