CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » Morris Dickstein, influential critic-historian,…

Morris Dickstein, influential critic-historian, dead at 81

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 2:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Morris Dickstein, an influential educator, critic and cultural historian who wrote often about the intersection between art and society, has died at age 81.

Dickstein, a professor emeritus at the CUNY Graduate Center, died Wednesday at his home in Manhattan. His daughter, Rachel Dickstein, told The Associated Press that he died of complications from Parkinson’s disease.

“He had the biggest mind. The biggest heart. And a soul as deep as Wordsworth, Keats, and all his beloved writers combined,” Rachel Dickstein wrote on Facebook.

Dickstein was a longtime New Yorker whose essays appeared in The New York Times, the Washington Post and the Chronicle of Higher Education, among other publications. His books included “Dancing in the Dark: A Cultural History of the Great Depression,” “Gates of Eden: American Culture in the Sixties” and the memoir “Why Not Say What Happened: A Sentimental Education,” in which he reflected upon his childhood on Manhattan’s Lower East Side and how he remained close to his roots even he has welcomed the radical changes unfolding during his adult life.

He was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle who also wrote about film for the Bennington Review and Partisan Review and served as an adviser for Joseph Dorman’s “Arguing the World,” a 1998 documentary about the public intellectuals Irving Howe, Irving Kristol, Nathan Glazer and Daniel Bell.

Besides his daughter, survivors include his wife, Lore; his sister Doris Feinberg, his son Jeremy Dickstein and four grandchildren.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

New DoD IG report says telework is helping employees' work and personal lives

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up