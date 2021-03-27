CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine eligibility date changing | Upshot of Hogan talking about vaccines | DC to loosen restrictions | Md. vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

March 27, 2021, 1:55 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — White House communications director Kate Bedingfield; Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden; Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas; Rep.-elect Julia Letlow, R-La.; Marriott International CEO Anthony Capuano; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga.

“Fox News Sunday” — White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

