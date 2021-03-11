CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 12:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

1. “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

2. “Life After Death” by Sister Souljah (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

3. “Later” by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)

4. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

5. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

6. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

7. “Fox in Socks” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

8. “Dr. Seuss’s ABC” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

9. “Dark Sky” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “Beyond Order” by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)

11. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Hop on Pop” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children’s Books)

13. “Are You My Mother?” by P.D. Eastman (Random House Books for Young Readers)

14. “Wings of Fire: The Dangerous Gift” by Tui T. Sutherland (Scholastic)

15. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

16. “What Pet Should I Get?” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

17. “The Affair” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

18. “Go Dog Go!” by P.D. Eastman (Random House Books for Young Readers)

19. “Chain of Iron” by Cassandra Clare (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

20. “The Lorax” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

21. “The Foot Book” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

22. “Oh, the Thinks You Can Think!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

23. “The Sneetches and Other Stories” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

24. “Horton Hears a Who!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

25. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

Years of workforce losses at federal scientific agencies spark bipartisan concern

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Army revamps fitness exam, kicks out leg tuck requirement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up