Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 1:42 PM

1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “Believe IT” by Jamie Kem Lima (Gallery Books)

4. “Firefly Lane” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)

5. “I Love You to the Moon and Back” by Amelia Hepworth (Tiger Tales)

6. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

7. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

8. “The Kaiser’s Web” by Steve Berry (Minotaur)

9. “Guess How Much I Love You” by Sam McBratney (Candlewick)

10. “Kingdom of Shadow and Light” by Karen Marie Moning (Dell)

11. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

12. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” by Bill Gates (Knopf)

13. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

14. “Fox in Socks” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

15. “Dr. Seuss’s ABC” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

16. “Love You Forever” by Robert Munsch (Firefly Books)

17. “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

18. “Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

19. “Are You My Mother?” by P.D. Eastman (Random House Books for Young Readers)

20. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

21. “The Pegan Diet” by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)

22. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

23. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

24. “Think Again” by Adam Grant (Viking)

25. “Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder” by Joanne Fluke (Kensington)

