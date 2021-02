The Associated Press

Movies US charts:

1. Let Him Go

2. 2067

3. Tenet

4. The Big Short

5. Promising Young Woman

6. Groundhog Day

7. Greenland

8. Synchronic

9. Wild Mountain Thyme

10. The War with Grandpa

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. 2067

2. Promising Young Woman

3. 2 Hearts

4. Rams

5. Assassins

6. The Boondock Saints

7. Come Play

8. Little Fish

9. The Reckoning

10. Our Friend

