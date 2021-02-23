CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill | Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 11:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Movies US charts:

1. Monster Hunter

2. Greenland

3. Tenet

4. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

5. The Croods: A New Age

6. Let Him Go

7. The Swordsman

8. Buddy Games

9. Silk Road

10. Shadow in the Cloud

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Blithe Spirit

2. Promising Young Woman

3. The Dissident

4. Willy’s Wonderland

5. Tomato Red: Blood Money

6. MLKFBI

7. Cowboys

8. Billie (2020)

9. Sator

10. Black Swan

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up