The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts:
1. Monster Hunter
2. Greenland
3. Tenet
4. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
5. The Croods: A New Age
6. Let Him Go
7. The Swordsman
8. Buddy Games
9. Silk Road
10. Shadow in the Cloud
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Blithe Spirit
2. Promising Young Woman
3. The Dissident
4. Willy’s Wonderland
5. Tomato Red: Blood Money
6. MLKFBI
7. Cowboys
8. Billie (2020)
9. Sator
10. Black Swan
