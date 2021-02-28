CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » Ruffalo, O’Hara, Boyega and…

Ruffalo, O’Hara, Boyega and Kaluuya win early Golden Globes

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 8:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Early winners at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Best actor, limited series or television movie: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best supporting actor, motion picture: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best supporting actor, television: John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Best actress, television series musical or comedy: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best animated movie: “Soul”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News | National News

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up