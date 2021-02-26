CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
NYT editor Bill Hamilton joining publisher Celadon Books

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 10:22 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington editor for The New York Times is joining Celadon Books as executive editor. Bill Hamilton will begin his new job April 5 and focus on acquiring books about politics and history.

“This is a unique moment for our country, when understanding how we have gotten to this point has never been more important.,” Hamilton said in a statement Friday. “My goal is to find writers who can help us do that as well as produce books that are a joy to read.”

Hamilton, who previously was an editor at The Washington Post, has worked with such prize-winning journalists as Bob Woodward, Maggie Haberman and David Maraniss.

Celadon is a Macmillan division co-founded in 2017 by Jamie Raab and Deb Futter. Authors have ranged from Steve Martin and Roz Chast to former CIA director John Brennan and chef-restaurant owner Erin French.

