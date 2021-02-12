CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 6:01 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Walensky; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson; Heyward Donigan, Rite Aid CEO.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Walensky; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

