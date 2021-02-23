CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Cindy McCain memoir about late husband coming in April

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 12:34 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Cindy McCain, widow of Sen. John McCain, will have a memoir out this spring.

Forum, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced Tuesday that McCain’s “Stronger: Courage, Hope, and Humor In My Life With John McCain” will be released April 27. Forum is calling the book an “intimate memoir” in which McCain will reflect on her 38-year marriage to the Arizona Republican, who died in 2018.

“Being married to John for 38 years was an adventure,” Cindy McCain said in a statement. “Because of what I learned from him about honor and courage, I know how to use my voice to stand up for what I believe is best for me, my family, and America. Writing ‘Stronger’ at this time was important to me, and I’m excited to share the full story of our life together.”

Cindy McCain made news in 2020 when she endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, a close family friend, over the incumbent Donald Trump. Last month, Republican party officials in Arizona voted to censure her for support of Biden, who defeated Trump and became the first Democratic presidential contender since 1996 to win in Arizona.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

