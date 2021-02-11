Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 2:36 PM

1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “Llama Llama I Love You” by Anna Dewdney (Viking Children’s)

3. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Think Again” by Adam Grant (Viking)

5. “Serpentine” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

6. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

7. “Firefly Lane” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)

8. “Four Hundred Souls” by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain (One World)

9. “Still Standing” by Kristen Ashley (Kristen Ashley)

10. “Unmasked” by Andy Ngo (Center Street)

11. “The Russian” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

12. “Happy Valentine’s Day, Mouse!” by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond (Balzer + Bray)

13. “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse (Pameal Dorman Books)

14. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

15. “Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

16. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

17. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

18. “The Baby-Sitters Club Graphix #9: Claudia and the New Girl” by Ann M. Martin and Gabriela Epstein (Scholastic)

19. “You’re My Little Cuddle Bug” by Nicola Edwards (Silver Dolphin Books)

20. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

21. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

22. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

23. “Just As I Am: A Memoir” by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)

24. “Bridgerton: Romancing Mister Bridgerton” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

25. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

