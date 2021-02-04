Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Just As I Am: A Memoir” by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins) 2. “The Russian” by James Patterson and James O.…

24. “Bridgerton: To Sir Phillip, With Love” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

22. “Girl With No Job” by Claudia Oshry (Gallery Books)

16. “Bridgerton: When He Was Wicked” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

14. “Bridgerton: An Offer from a Gentleman” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

4. “Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

3. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

2. “The Russian” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

1. “Just As I Am: A Memoir” by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)

