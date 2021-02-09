Apple Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)
1. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
2. Serpentine by Jonathan Kellerman – 9780525618560 – (Random House Publishing Group)
3. Still Standing by Kristen Ashley – 9781005718121 – (Kristen Ashley)
4. If It’s Only Love by Lexi Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Ever After, LLC)
5. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn – 9780062424105 – (Avon)
6. The Russian by James O. Born & James Patterson – 9780316430241 – (Little, Brown and Company)
7. Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah – 9781429927840 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
8. To Sir Phillip, With Love by Julia Quinn – 9780062424112 – (Avon)
9. The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse – 9780593296684 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
10. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn – 9780063045118 – (Avon)
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.