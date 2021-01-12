The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:
1. Tenet
2. Honest Thief
3. The War with Grandpa
4. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seu…
5. The Croods: A New Age
6. Greenland
7. Possessor: Uncut
8. Stars Fell on Alabama
9. Love and Monsters
10. Mulan (2020)
Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:
1. The Informer
2. The Dissident
3. Hunter Hunter
4. Apocalypto
5. The Phenomenon
6. Kagillionaire
7. Black Bear
8. The Nest
9. Another Round
10. The Last Shift
