The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 1:37 PM

Nonfiction

1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Keep Sharp by Sanjay Gupta, MD, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Unf—k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

6. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, performed by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)

7. Habits for Action by Dr. Tim Sharp, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

8. Untamed by Glennon Doyle, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. Quit Like a Woman by Holly Whitaker, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Star Wars: Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule, narrated by Marc Thompson (Random House Audio)

2. The Duke and I by Julia Quinn, narrated by Rosalyn Landor (Recorded Books)

3. 1984 by George Orwell, narrated by Simon Prebble (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

4. The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis, narrated by Amy Landon (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

5. The Tales of Beedle the Bard by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Warwick Davis, Noma Dumezweni, Jason Isaacs, Jude Law, Evanna Lynch, Sally Mortemore, Bonnie Wright (Pottermore Publishing)

6. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Random House Audio)

7. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn, narrated by Rosalyn Landor (Recorded Books)

8. The Dogs of Venice by Steven Rowley, performed by Neil Patrick Harris (Audible Originals)

9. The Prince and the Troll by Rainbow Rowell, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Brilliance Audio)

10. When We Believed in Mermaids by Barbara O’Neal, narrated by Sarah Naughton & Katherine Littrell (Brilliance Audio)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Entertainment News

