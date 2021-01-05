CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools discuss future plans | DC sets vaccination target dates | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » Entertainment News » Review: Matthew Dicks' novel…

Review: Matthew Dicks’ novel deals with a mother imposter

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 9:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

“The Other Mother” by Matthew Dicks (St. Martin’s Press)

In “The Other Mother” by Matthew Dicks, 13-year-old Michael wakes up one day to discover something mysterious about the woman in the kitchen making his breakfast. She looks and speaks exactly like his mother, but somehow, she is not his mother. Michael is that somehow, this person in the kitchen has kidnapped his mother, replicated her exactly, and replaced her.

No one else in Michael’s family seems to notice, not his brother, not his sister, and not his stepdad. He is left to figure out what to do on his own. As he navigates this terrifying situation, he must also deal with challenges he is facing at school, a deep secret he’s been holding about the death of his father, and the sudden attention he is receiving from the pretty girl next door.

It is nearly impossible to put down “The Other Mother.” Michael is a captivating narrator. His voice is strong, raw, and unique, and through all of his trials and tribulations, his big heart continues to shine through as he fights for the people he loves — and also for himself. The rest of the characters are equally complex, dynamic and loveable.

Filled with emotion, pain, and joy, “The Other Mother” is well worth the read.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

TSP yo-yo's back down from November bump

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up