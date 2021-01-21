CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 2:33 PM

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

2. “The Scorpion’s Tail” by Preston/Child (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

5. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi” by Charles Soule (Del Rey)

7. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

9. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

11. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)

12. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf)

14. “Outlawed” by Anna North (Bloomsbury)

15. “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

2. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

4. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

5. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

6. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain” by George Saunders (Random House)

7. “Forgive What You Can’t Forget” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

8. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

9. “Ask Your Developer” by Jeff Lawson (Harper Business)

10. “Think Like a Monk” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

11. “The Beauty of What Remains” by Steve Leder (Avery)

12. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

13. “Digital Business Transformation” by Nigel Vaz (Wiley)

14. “The New Great Depression” by James Rickards (Portfolio)

15. “Breath” by James Nestor (Riverhead)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Shadows in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “The Lost and Found Bookshop” by Susan Wiggs (Avon)

3. “The Inn” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “An Irish Wish” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

5. “Bitter Pill” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

6. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

8. “Preacher’s Carnage” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. “Finally You” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

10. “Desert Rescue” by Lisa Phillips (Love Inspired Suspense)

11. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)

12. “Blood in the Dust” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. “Unsolved” by Patterson/Ellis (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “The Warsaw Protocol” by Steve Berry (St. Martin’s Press)

15. “The Persuasion” by Iris Johansen (Grand Central Publishing)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

2. “Hungry Girl Fast & Easy” by Lisa Lillien (Griffin)

3. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

4. “Quit Like a Woman” by Holly Whitaker (Dial)

5. “Burn After Writing (pink)” by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)

6. “Blindside” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook” by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)

8. “The Bible in 52 Weeks” by Kimberly D. Moore (Rockridge)

9. “Bridgerton: the Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)

10. “News of the World” (movie tie-in) by Paulette Jiles (William Morrow)

11. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 26” by Kohei Harikashi (Viz)

12. “Rand McNally 2021 Large Scale Road Atlas” (Rand McNally)

13. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune (Tor)

14. “The Listening Path” by Julia Cameron (St. Martin’s Essentials)

15. “The Official ACT Prep Guide-2021” (Wiley)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

