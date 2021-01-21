PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 2. “The Scorpion’s Tail” by Preston/Child (Grand Central Publishing) 3. “The Vanishing…

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

13. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune (Tor)

10. “News of the World” (movie tie-in) by Paulette Jiles (William Morrow)

9. “Bridgerton: the Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)

12. “Blood in the Dust” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

11. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)

12. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

11. “The Beauty of What Remains” by Steve Leder (Avery)

7. “Forgive What You Can’t Forget” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

6. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain” by George Saunders (Random House)

6. “Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi” by Charles Soule (Del Rey)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.