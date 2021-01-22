CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Northam urges patience for vaccine rollout | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 7:13 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Dr. Vivek Murthy, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be surgeon general.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — White House chief of staff Ron Klain; Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Deborah Birx, former coordinator of the Trump White House’s coronavirus task force.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Xavier Becerra, Biden’s nominee for health and human services secretary; Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa.

“Fox News Sunday” — Romney; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

