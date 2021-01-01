CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Howard Co. warns against ineligible people trying to get COVID-19 vaccine | Vaccinations off to slow start | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 9:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Fauci, Abrams; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Moncef Slaoui, head of the U.S. vaccine development effort; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles; Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO of AARP.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Adm. Brett Giroir, the Health and Human Services Department official overseeing coronavirus testing; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

High retention leaves the Navy wondering what its future force will look like

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up