Former Rep. Will Hurd writing book, expected in 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Rep. Will Hurd, the Texas Republican who at times openly criticized President Donald Trump, has a book deal.

Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that his book, currently untitled, was expected to come out in 2022. One of the few Black Republicans in Congress in recent years, Hurd will draw upon his background and political experience to provide what he calls a unifying message.

“I’m excited to share stories from growing up in an interracial family in Texas, serving my country in the back alleys of dangerous places, and serving in the halls of Congress after defying the odds in one of the most competitive districts in the country,” Hurd said in a statement. “The timeless lessons I learned from these experiences can serve as a road-map for how to make the tough choices necessary to keep this century the American Century.”

Hurd, also an ex-CIA undercover officer, announced in 2020 that he wouldn’t seek a third term in the House of Representatives. He said at the time that he wanted to work in the private sector toward solutions to “problems at the nexus between technology and national security.” He differed with Trump on immigration and other issues.

