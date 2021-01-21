CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Home » Entertainment News » Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 1:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

1. “Bridgertons: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

2. “Blood Heir” by Ilona Andrews (NYLA)

3. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

4. “The Scorpions’s Tail” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Romancing Mister Bridgerton” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

6. “1984” by George Orwell (Signet Classic)

7. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

9. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

10. “The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

11. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

12. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

13. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart (Embar)

15. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Ppilkey (Scholastic)

16. “Shielding Riley” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

17. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

18. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

19. “On Tyranny” by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan Books)

20. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

21. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

22. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

23. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

24. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

25. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden memo enhances independence of federal scientists from political appointees

75 years of VHA, how have its patients faired?

Space acquisition office starts organization for the future

Biden's choice to lead VA promises to 'unstick' agency's complex challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up