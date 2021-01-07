INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Biden unveils virus, economy plans | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Entertainment News » Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 12:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

2. “Bridgerton’s: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

3. “Bridgerton Collection Volume 1” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

4. “The Boy, the Mole the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

5. “Hush-Hush” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

7. “Atomic Habits: by James Clear (Avery)

8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

9. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

10. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

11. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

12. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

13. “Romancing Mister Bridgerton” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

14. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

15. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

16. “Limitless” by Jim Kwik (Hay House)

17. “Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #4: The Dark Secret: by Tui T. Sutherland (Graphix)

18. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

19. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

20. “Bitter Pill” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

21. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

22. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

23. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

24. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

25. “The Daily Stoic” by Ryan Holiday and Stephen Hanselman (Portfolio)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Historic absences at MSPB hit 4-year mark, creating potentially costly backlog

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

Coast Guard sets up recruiting corps to deal with struggling numbers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up