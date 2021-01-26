Apple Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books:
Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – Publisher
1. The Invitation by Vi Keeland – 9781951045425 – C. Scott Publishing Corp.
2. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn – 9780063045118 – Avon
3. Before She Disappeared by Lisa Gardner – 9781524745059 – Penguin Publishing Group
4. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn – 9780062424105 – Avon
5. Bridgerton by Julia Quinn – 9780062424037 – Avon
6. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn – 9780062424075 – Avon
7. To Sir Phillip, With Love by Julia Quinn – 9780062424112 – Avon
8. The Stud Next Door by Kendall Ryan – Kendall Ryan, LLC
9. When He Was Wicked by Julia Quinn – 9780062424136 – Avon
10. An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn – 9780062424082 – Avon
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.