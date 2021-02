The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — CORRECTS: Manager: Cicely Tyson, award-winning actor noted for ‘Sounder,’ ‘Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,’ dies.

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — CORRECTS: Manager: Cicely Tyson, award-winning actor noted for ‘Sounder,’ ‘Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,’ dies.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.