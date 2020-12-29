The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Apple TV app – Movies US Charts 1. The Croods: A New Age 2. Elf (2003) 3. National Lampoon’s Christmas…

Apple TV app – Movies US Charts

1. The Croods: A New Age

2. Elf (2003)

3. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

4. Tenet

5. Greenland

6. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

7. Love Actually

8. A Christmas Story

9. The War with Grandpa

10. The Polar Express

Apple TV app Movies US Charts – Independent

1. The Informer

2. Hunter Hunter

3. The Phenomenon

4. Another Round

5. After We Collided

6. Kajillionaire

7. The Last Blockbuster

8. Bone Tomahawk

9. Summer of 84

10. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.