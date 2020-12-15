HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Sharon Osbourne tests positive for COVID-19

CBS News | @CBSNews

December 15, 2020, 1:27 AM

Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a social media post. “After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus,” she wrote on Twitter. “Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”

Osbourne, 68, is married to musician Ozzy Osbourne and is a co-host of the CBS show “The Talk.”

Many on social media wished Osbourne a quick recovery, including the official Twitter account for “The Talk” and “Millionaire Matchmaker” Patti Stanger.

Osbourne’s announcement comes after fellow “The Talk” co-host Carrie Ann Inaba revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Inaba said in an Instagram post that she was experiencing “some symptoms.” “I have a fever and bad cough and lots of aches and pains,” she said in a series of videos.

Inaba missed the regularly scheduled taping for “The Talk” last week while Osbourne was not on set “out of an abundance of caution,” co-host Sheryl Underwood said at the time. Instead, Osbourne taped the show from home.

“The Talk” has wrapped production for the year.

