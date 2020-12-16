CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » Entertainment News » Sales top 3 million…

Sales top 3 million for Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land’

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 9:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Just a month after publication, Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” is well on its way to becoming the best-selling presidential memoir in modern times.

Crown announced Wednesday that sales have topped 3.3 million copies in the U.S. and Canada, within range of Bill Clinton’s “My Life” and George W. Bush’s “Decision Points,” both of which have sold between 3.5 million and 4 million. “Personal Memoirs of Ulysses Grant” sold hundreds of thousands of copies when published in the 1880s, and remains in print, but there are no precise records of its total sales.

“A Promised Land,” the first of two planned volumes, covers Obama’s election in 2008 and much of his first term. No release date has been set for the second book. Previous works, written before he became president, include the million sellers “Dreams from My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope.”

Obama still has to catch up to his wife, Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” has sold more than 8 million copies in North America since coming out in 2018.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up