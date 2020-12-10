CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s holiday advisory: smaller gatherings, no travel | Moderna vaccine update | What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Latest test results
Home » Entertainment News » DeGeneres: Positive test for…

DeGeneres: Positive test for coronavirus but ‘feeling fine’

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 1:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres says she has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine right now.”

Production on her daytime talk show has been paused until January, producer Telepictures said in a statement that followed DeGeneres’ Thursday announcement.

In an Instagram post, DeGeneres said anyone who was in close contact with her has been notified, adding that she’s following “all proper CDC guidelines,” a reference to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe,” DeGeneres said in her post.

Reruns of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” were to air starting Thursday.

When the coronavirus outbreak hit in March, DeGeneres shifted to taping without a studio audience, as did other talk shows. When the series began its 18th season in September, her show added fans virtually into the seats, then said it would allow a few dozen people into the studio.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Celebrity News | Entertainment News | TV News

Who stays and who goes during a RIF? OPM wants to change the rules for retaining employees

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout: 'We don't see the light at the end of the tunnel'

State Department, VA detail initial COVID-19 vaccination plans for employees

Forty Air Force occupations will lose reenlistment bonus eligibility

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up