Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 4:03 PM

1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

2. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

3. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

5. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

7. “The Ickabog” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

8. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Littleby Brown Books for Young Readers)

9. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

10.“The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

11.“The Boyby the Mole the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

12.“Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Littleby Brown)

13.“The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

14.“Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)

15.“Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

16.“Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

17.“Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

18.“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

19.“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

20.“Magnolia Table Volume 2″ by Joanna Gaines (Morrow Cookbooks)

21.“World of Wonders” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil (Milkweed Editions)

22.“Home Body” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

23.“Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

24.“Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

25.“Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

