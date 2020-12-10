CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s holiday advisory: smaller gatherings, no travel | Moderna vaccine update | What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Latest test results
Home » Entertainment News » Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 1:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

2. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

4. ”Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

5. ”Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

6. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)

7. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

9. ”A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

11. “The Ickabog” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

12. “Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

13. “Little Blue Truck’s Christmas” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

14. ”The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Polar Express 30th Anniversary Edition” by Chris Van Allsburg (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

16. “The MeatEater Guide to Wilderness Skills and Survival” by Steven Rinella (Random House)

17. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

18. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook” by Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy (William Morrow Cookbooks)

19. “My Little Golden Book About Ruth Bader Ginsburg” by Shana Corey (Golden Books)

20. “Modern Warriors” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside Books)

21. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

22. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown books for Young Readers)

23. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

24. “Guinness World Records 2021″by Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records)

25. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

Who stays and who goes during a RIF? OPM wants to change the rules for retaining employees

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout: 'We don't see the light at the end of the tunnel'

State Department, VA detail initial COVID-19 vaccination plans for employees

Forty Air Force occupations will lose reenlistment bonus eligibility

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up