Apple Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 1:43 PM

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 12/13/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Stay for Me by Corinne Michaels – 9781942834519 – (BAAE Inc.)

2. Deadly Cross by James Patterson – 9780316497992 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. The Last Flight by Julie Clark – 9781728215730 – (Sourcebooks, Inc)

4. A Promised Land by Barack Obama – 9781524763183 – (Crown)

5. Daylight by David Baldacci – 9781538761687 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Double Take by Catherine Coulter – 9781440631184 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Steele by Sawyer Bennett – No ISBN Available – (Big Dog Books, LLC)

8. The Sentinel by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818478 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham – 9780385545976 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald – 9780743246392 – (Scribner)

